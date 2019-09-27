$0.62 EPS Expected for Trustmark (TRMK); Gotham Asset Management Trimmed Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Holding By $3.00 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) stake by 67.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 32,206 shares as Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 15,478 shares with $1.44 million value, down from 47,684 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies Inc now has $3.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 152,056 shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water

Analysts expect Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $0.62 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. TRMK's profit would be $39.94 million giving it 13.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Trustmark Corporation's analysts see -4.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 306,902 shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy 3 Of 4 Mississippi Banks – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Trustmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Trustmark Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.06% less from 43.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 136,013 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Advsrs Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 3,736 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Co has invested 0.24% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Invesco invested 0.01% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). California-based United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Hrt Finance Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Morgan Stanley reported 30,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 13,261 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 43,937 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 858,601 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 26,132 shares. Diversified Tru reported 8,341 shares stake.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 250,772 shares to 280,697 valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) stake by 81,026 shares and now owns 642,949 shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. John G Ullman And Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 80,582 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership owns 141,984 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 26,698 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 127,000 shares. 1,155 are held by Hm Payson &. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.17% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 160,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 20,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 72,377 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Geode Cap Llc stated it has 343,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,230 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.01% or 222,323 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).