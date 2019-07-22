$0.62 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (KO); J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake By $422,355

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 23 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.64% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. KO’s profit would be $2.64B giving it 20.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, The Coca-Cola Company’s analysts see 29.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 10.36M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,805 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 59,961 shares with $6.66 million value, up from 56,156 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $251.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $219.24 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 32.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $5400 target.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was made by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.