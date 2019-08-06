$-0.62 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO); Peloton Wealth Strategists Increased Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased Raytheon Co. (RTN) stake by 21.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired 1,880 shares as Raytheon Co. (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 10,805 shares with $1.97M value, up from 8,925 last quarter. Raytheon Co. now has $50.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 618,123 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $-0.62 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 5,182 shares traded. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. The company has market cap of $228.80 million. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.