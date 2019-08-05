$-0.62 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF); Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pacific Ethanol had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. See Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to report $-0.62 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.07% from last quarter’s $-0.73 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Surface Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 313.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 51,930 shares traded. Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has declined 79.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SURF News: 16/05/2018 – Surface Oncology Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 Surface Oncology Announces Closing of $119.5 Million Aggregate Financing, Consisting of $108.0 Million Initial Public Offering; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Surface Oncology 1Q Net $31.2M

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $61.81 million. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation 47. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.29 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

