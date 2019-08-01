$0.62 EPS Expected for Fortis Inc. (FTS); 8 Analysts Are Bullish EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Last Week

Analysts expect Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.77% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_FTS’s profit would be $267.15M giving it 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Fortis Inc.’s analysts see -16.22% EPS growth. It closed at $52.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Yes Bank urges Fortis Healthcare to consider revised bids – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – FORTIS SEES 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN C$15.1B, SAW C$14.5B; 30/04/2018 – Fortis Inc: Jocelyn Perry Named CFO; 12/04/2018 – IHH HEALTHCARE IS SAID TO PROPOSE UP TO $1.3 BLN OFFER FOR FORTIS, TOPPING TPG – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 14/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – NEW OFFER FROM MANIPAL AND TPG INCLUDES PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT AT 180 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED CYRIL AMARCHAND MANGALDAS AND VAISH ASSOCIATES AS LEGAL ADVISORS; 10/04/2018 – FORTIS SAYS MERGED COMPANY TO DO RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO INR40B; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – STANDARD CHARTERED BANK DIRECTED TO ASSIST THE EXPERT ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE BOARD; 09/04/2018 – MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI OPEN TO SWEETENING TERMS OF FORTIS DEAL IF REQUIRED BASED ON SHAREHOLDERS’ FEEDBACK – ET NOW CITING

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.18’s average target is 35.33% above currents $85.85 stock price. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $105 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. See EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) latest ratings:

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial has 744,163 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 225,945 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 65 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 110 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 33,499 shares. Notis invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 18,019 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company reported 1.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bahl & Gaynor reported 54,813 shares stake. 101,707 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. First Utd Commercial Bank Trust owns 5,285 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 38,591 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited reported 218,667 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 68,685 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 2.97M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $49.82 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $22.42 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in Arizona??s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.