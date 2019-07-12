$0.62 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH); MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (SMIZF) Shorts Up By 178.06%

MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had an increase of 178.06% in short interest. SMIZF’s SI was 43,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 178.06% from 15,500 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 72 days are for MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)’s short sellers to cover SMIZF’s short positions. It closed at $9.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CLH’s profit would be $34.63 million giving it 27.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Clean Harbors, Inc.’s analysts see 588.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 3,983 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm operates approximately 370 hotels in 43 countries under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Innside by MeliÃ¡, Sol Hotels & Resorts, and TRYP by Wyndham brand names. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. It also operates Club MeliÃ¡ vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos, golf, and tour operations.

Another recent and important MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Horos Asset Management Annual Letter To Our Co-Investors January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 49.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Clean Harbors, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 1,456 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 28,848 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 167,226 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,400 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 10,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4,507 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Lc has invested 0.23% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Gideon Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 154,776 are held by First Tru L P. Hennessy Incorporated, California-based fund reported 247,700 shares. Sei Investments owns 81,021 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 2,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained the shares of CLH in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.