$0.62 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (CTLT); SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (SPPDF) SI Increased By 10.99%

SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) had an increase of 10.99% in short interest. SPPDF’s SI was 1.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.99% from 1.26M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 3495 days are for SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:SPPDF)’s short sellers to cover SPPDF’s short positions. It closed at $1.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 27 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. CTLT’s profit would be $93.08M giving it 22.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Catalent, Inc.’s analysts see 37.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 241,650 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 0.2% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 369,703 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westfield Mgmt Com L P stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id has 51,055 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 677 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 14,287 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 49 shares. Axa accumulated 0.04% or 276,575 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 22,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Broadview Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 121,278 shares. 37,112 are held by Foundry Partners Ltd Llc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 53.54 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Among 2 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Jefferies upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Catalent Extends Global Commercial Spray Drying Capabilities in Europe – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Another recent and important Speedcast International Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Speedcast Intl Ltd 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018.