$-0.62 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (ATEX); Profile of 13 Analysts Covering Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 0.68% above currents $227.01 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Cascend Securities has “Buy” rating and $240 target. Needham maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, September 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 17. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $243.0000 New Target: $265.0000 Maintain

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Cascend Rating: Buy Old Target: $260.0000 New Target: $270.0000 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: $187.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $192.0000 New Target: $207.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $240.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report $-0.62 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $-0.58 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Anterix Inc.’s analysts see -1.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.70% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 109,990 shares traded. Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has risen 45.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold Apple Inc. shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,695 are owned by Insight 2811 Inc. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 48,086 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Limited Company holds 336,754 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.05 million shares. Centurylink Invest holds 41,989 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,481 shares. The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd invested in 151,543 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Company has invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Spears Abacus Lc has invested 3.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 41,461 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assocs has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,361 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ls Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 250,949 shares or 3% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 1.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the 11th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As Always, Apple Stock Remains a Buy – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION