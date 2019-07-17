$-0.61 EPS Expected for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA); Fort LP Upped By $585,276 Its Idex (IEX) Holding

Fort Lp increased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 33.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 3,876 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.09%. The Fort Lp holds 15,577 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 11,701 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 123,139 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27

Analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 1,116.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Verona Pharma plc’s analysts see 15.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 13,342 shares traded or 204.40% up from the average. Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has declined 64.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNA News: 09/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : Grant of Options and RSUs and PDMR Dealings; 26/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Reports Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of RPL554 for Maintenance Treatment of COPD; 08/03/2018 Verona Pharma plc : PDMR Dealing; 08/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Verona Pharma Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC; 26/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Says Phase 2 Results for Respiratory Treatment Positive; 09/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : Miscellaneous; 08/05/2018 – Verona Pharma Operating Loss Widens; More Spent on R&D; 08/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc Operational Update and Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – VERONA PHARMA PLC VRNA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $72.70 million. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Inc Ca reported 0.23% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 13,130 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Td Asset Management has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,091 shares. Earnest Prtn invested in 0% or 39 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 38,785 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc has 2,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Estabrook Capital Management owns 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,600 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 35 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,012 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,770 shares. 1,325 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Fort Lp decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 17,796 shares to 16,191 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 43,459 shares and now owns 30,423 shares. Stars Group Inc was reduced too.