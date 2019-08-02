$-0.61 EPS Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR); Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stake By $931,996

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 35,846 shares as Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.37 million shares with $36.40M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp now has $1.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 9,627 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 12.After having $-4.85 EPS previously, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -87.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 3,364 shares traded. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) stake by 153,727 shares to 378,727 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 170,931 shares and now owns 359,931 shares. Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) was raised too.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $35.67 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 27,602 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 28,883 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 132,319 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 793,676 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 3,200 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 14,451 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 34 shares. Jcsd Capital Ltd Com has 235,000 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 8,540 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 19,978 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Among 4 analysts covering TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. TCR2 Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

