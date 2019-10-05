$0.61 EPS Expected for SB One Bancorp (SBBX); Continental Advisors Has Lifted Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake

Continental Advisors Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 455.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc acquired 48,738 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 59,438 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.81M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 27.08% from last quarter's $0.48 EPS. SBBX's profit would be $5.77M giving it 9.09 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, SB One Bancorp's analysts see 19.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 4,967 shares traded. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has declined 20.73% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $209.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

SB One Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire, April 24, 2019. SB One Bank Opens Newest Banking Center in Weehawken, NJ – GlobeNewswire, August 01, 2019. SB One Bancorp Completes Merger With Enterprise Bank N.J. – GlobeNewswire, December 21, 2018.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance, September 12, 2019. Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Acadia Healthcare, American Renal Associates, Camping World Holdings, and Cardinal Health – GlobeNewswire, October 05, 2019. CARDINAL HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – Business Wire, September 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 3.47% above currents $46.07 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6.