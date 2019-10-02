$0.61 EPS Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD); Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut By $1.15 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 21,207 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 342,418 shares with $18.74M value, down from 363,625 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $195.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 13.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 165.22% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. RGLD’s profit would be $39.99M giving it 51.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Royal Gold, Inc.’s analysts see 35.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.12. About 214,911 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.20 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 87.5 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Royal Gold, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.57 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 30,123 shares to 54,639 valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 6,269 shares and now owns 13,899 shares. Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 20.01% above currents $46.08 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.