$0.61 EPS Expected for MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN); Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Shorts Decreased By 0.86%

Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) had a decrease of 0.86% in short interest. YRCW’s SI was 3.59M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.86% from 3.62 million shares previously. With 790,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s short sellers to cover YRCW’s short positions. The SI to Yrc Worldwide Inc’s float is 11.58%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 1.10 million shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%

Analysts expect MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MSGN’s profit would be $45.67 million giving it 7.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, MSG Networks Inc.’s analysts see -15.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 666,123 shares traded or 26.48% up from the average. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has declined 16.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MSGN News: 12/04/2018 – Correct: MSG Networks Names Kristin A. Dolan to Board; 09/04/2018 New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April 12 With Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $85.7M, EST. $88.3M; 12/04/2018 – MSG Networks Names Kristin A. Dolan to Board; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Cont Ops EPS 62c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MSG Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSGN); 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Rev $186.6M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q REV. $186.6M, EST. $187.9M; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q EPS 62c

Among 2 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 6.97% above currents $18.23 stock price. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. The stock of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by JP Morgan.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

More notable recent MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YRC Worldwide Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 22.94 million shares or 20.04% more from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 145,720 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 24,720 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Management L P has invested 0.04% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 6,913 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 495 shares. Voya Limited Company owns 13,882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.07% or 50,214 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,421 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 2,292 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 596,445 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 733,042 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 103,260 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).