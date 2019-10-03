$0.61 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE); Globeflex Capital LP Has Upped Tech Data (TECD) Stake

Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. HE’s profit would be $66.47M giving it 18.33 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 56.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 118,156 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply

Globeflex Capital LP increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 3,133 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 28,454 shares with $2.98M value, up from 25,321 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 82,387 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 1.14 million shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 28,799 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 558 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors invested in 20,010 shares. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 5,130 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 7,005 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 20,408 shares. Signature Est And Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,584 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 187,116 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Mason Street Limited Liability owns 58,065 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 331,860 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days â€” here’s what’s going on – CNBC” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Roundup: Chinese Stocks, Amazon, and Hexo – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The company??s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -16.16% below currents $44.73 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of HE in report on Friday, August 9 to “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tech Data Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:TECD) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tech Dataâ€™s Maghen Hannigan Named One of CRNâ€™s â€œ100 People You Donâ€™t Know But Shouldâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.