$0.61 EPS Expected for First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF); Vonage Holdings (VG)’s Sentiment Is 1.69

Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 137 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 81 sold and decreased their equity positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 202.13 million shares, up from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vonage Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 61 Increased: 79 New Position: 58.

Analysts expect First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.91% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. FDEF’s profit would be $12.03 million giving it 11.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, First Defiance Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $29.05 lastly. It is up 10.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 8.49% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. for 398,000 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc owns 2.03 million shares or 8.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 5.37% invested in the company for 518,503 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 5% in the stock. Concourse Capital Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 374,870 shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 410.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.23M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has declined 2.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.13M for 41.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley starts Vonage at Equal Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage research reveals IVR horror costs businesses $262 per customer each year – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Continues To Drive Conversational Applied AI for Enterprise Businesses via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $573.10 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,016 activity. Another trade for 365 shares valued at $10,016 was bought by Liuzzi Vince.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold First Defiance Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.56 million shares or 0.62% more from 12.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 7,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,364 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0% or 22,327 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp owns 319,190 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 1,709 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 30,190 shares. 13,500 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 9,116 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Company reported 46,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Company holds 0% or 7,036 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 836,700 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P invested in 165,522 shares.