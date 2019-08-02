$0.61 EPS Expected for Evergy, Inc. (EVRG); Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Workday (WDAY) Position

Analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. EVRG’s profit would be $148.90 million giving it 24.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Evergy, Inc.’s analysts see 38.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 1.94 million shares traded or 29.10% up from the average. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Workday Inc. (WDAY) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 1.83M shares with $353.23M value, down from 1.92M last quarter. Workday Inc. now has $46.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $203.86. About 1.68 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $14.79 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 25.5 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Corporation accumulated 34 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 200 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 0.05% or 2,403 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 2,605 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 18,681 shares stake. Moreover, State Street has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3.12 million shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,417 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 262 shares stake. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,914 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 9,099 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 98,803 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 779,494 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Monness maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $218 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 15. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold” rating.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.