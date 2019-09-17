$0.61 EPS Expected for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK); DESPEGAR.COM Ordinary Shares (DESP) SI Increased By 13.83%

DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. DESP’s SI was 1.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 1.34M shares previously. With 443,600 avg volume, 3 days are for DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP)’s short sellers to cover DESP’s short positions. The SI to DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.67%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 250,414 shares traded. Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has declined 39.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $27.3M; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com 4Q Rev $144M; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q REV. $144.0M, EST. $136.0M; 24/04/2018 – Despegar.com Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q EPS 18C, EST. 14C; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com Announces 4Q17 Year-over-Year Growth of 26% in Gross Bookings and 30% in Revenues; 22/05/2018 – FUND LED BY DESPEGAR.COM FOUNDERS BUYS 51% OF CASHONLINE.COM; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Rev $148.6M

Analysts expect Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 10.29% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. EQBK’s profit would be $9.49M giving it 11.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 35,709 shares traded. Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) has declined 34.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EQBK News: 17/05/2018 Kenya’s Equity Bank Sees Loan Growth of 15% If Rate-Cap Scrapped

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $749.13 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.

More notable recent Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Despegar.com Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MOBI724 (TSX-V; MOS) Announces Launch of Travel & Entertainment Offering With Promerica Financial and Despegar (NYSE; DESP) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.