$0.61 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI); Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Sentiment Is 1.73

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 26 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and decreased equity positions in Evans Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.72 million shares, up from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Evans Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $0.61 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. DCI’s profit would be $77.79M giving it 19.46 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Donaldson Company, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 188,246 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. for 127,201 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 455,663 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 248,051 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,818 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,401 activity.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $178.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 2,224 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity. $27,468 worth of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was bought by Milroy Douglas A. on Wednesday, March 13.

