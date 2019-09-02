$0.61 EPS Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD); Standard and Poors Global (SPGI) Shorts Decreased By 7.91%

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.61 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CMD’s profit would be $24.58 million giving it 37.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Cantel Medical Corp.’s analysts see 10.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 195,160 shares traded. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has risen 1.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 16/05/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 18/04/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ADVANTAGE; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Cut FY19 Adj EPS by a Few Cents; 24/05/2018 – Cantel Medical Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its Third Quarter Ended April 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CANTEL GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ADVANTAGE PLUS; 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market ADVANTAGE PLUS(R) Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q EPS 45c; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q Adj EPS 60c

Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. SPGI’s SI was 2.98M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 3.24M shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 3 days are for Standard and Poors Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s short sellers to cover SPGI’s short positions. The SI to Standard and Poors Global Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $260.19. About 1.46 million shares traded or 30.44% up from the average. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has risen 21.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SPGI News: 28/03/2018 – Price and Experience Key Reasons Customers Select Online Flower Retailers, J.D. Power Finds; 26/03/2018 – Shanghai crude futures roar into action as global merchants dominate trade; 26/04/2018 – S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – Trucost Expands Environmental Analysis of Japan’s Listed Companies in Response to Growing Demand; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 12; 30/05/2018 – US Bank profits projected to reach pre-crisis levels but CECL could slow overall balance sheet growth; 16/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 14; 30/05/2018 – TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended May 28; 26/04/2018 – RPT-S&P GLOBAL INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR PLATTS DECLINED 4% TO $95 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – S&P GLOBAL TO ESTABLISH DOMESTIC CREDIT RATING AGENCY IN CHINA

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention services and products for the healthcare market worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. It has a 60.76 P/E ratio. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

More notable recent Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cantel Medical Corp.’s (NYSE:CMD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cantel Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 115% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$66.25, Is Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Global Platts acquires Live Rice Index – PRNewswire” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trinseo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “S&P Global to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 10 – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It has a 33.06 P/E ratio. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Among 7 analysts covering S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. S&P Global has $27400 highest and $226 lowest target. $261.43’s average target is 0.48% above currents $260.19 stock price. S&P Global had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, May 21 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report.