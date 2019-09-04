$0.61 EPS Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD); East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.61 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CMD’s profit would be $25.48M giving it 36.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Cantel Medical Corp.’s analysts see 10.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.89% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 181,926 shares traded. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has risen 1.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO GAAP EPS IN BOTH FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019; 08/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL 2Q REV. $213.0M, EST. $211.3M; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Cut FY19 Adj EPS by a Few Cents; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q EPS 45c; 08/03/2018 CANTEL MEDICAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 57C; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE NEUTRAL TO FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS AND A FEW CENTS DILUTIVE TO FISCAL YEAR 2019 NON-GAAP EPS; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Acquires Aexis Medical; 16/05/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $62 highest and $4400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 37.57% above currents $39.98 stock price. East West Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of EWBC in report on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of EWBC in report on Monday, August 19 to “Market Perform” rating. See East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) latest ratings:

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $38,691 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Irving Paul H bought $38,691.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 17,998 shares. 129,320 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Amp Invsts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,306 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 323,233 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma accumulated 121,081 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 109,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Llc holds 70,761 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cibc Asset has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Westover Limited Liability Company holds 14,640 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 223,942 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: CYH, EWBC – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Margin Pressure, High Costs to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 954,295 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention services and products for the healthcare market worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. It has a 58.39 P/E ratio. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

More notable recent Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cantel Medical Corp.’s (NYSE:CMD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cantel Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 115% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$66.25, Is Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.