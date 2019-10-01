$0.61 EPS Expected for Bunge Limited (BG); Shorts at Roche Hldg Ltd (RHHBY) Lowered By 25.03%

Roche Hldg Ltd (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had a decrease of 25.03% in short interest. RHHBY’s SI was 2.98 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25.03% from 3.98M shares previously. With 2.71 million avg volume, 1 days are for Roche Hldg Ltd (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s short sellers to cover RHHBY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 740,450 shares traded. Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHHBY News: 20/03/2018 GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 22/03/2018 – HEALTH CANADA APPROVES RITUXAN® SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION FOR CANADIANS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS RITUXAN SALES 1.713 BLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 1.709 BLN SFR; 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 22/03/2018 – ROCHE’S RITUXAN SUBCUTANEOUS APPROVED IN CANADA FOR B-CLL; 02/05/2018 – SANDOZ GETS FDA RESPONSE FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB; 11/05/2018 – NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2025 – Rituxan’s Dominance in the Market Faces Threats from Gazyva – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE – HEALTH CANADA APPROVES RITUXAN SC FORMULATION FOR CANADIANS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has 474,817 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 172,071 shares. Aviva Plc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Blair William Company Il holds 0% or 9,384 shares. Kennedy Management Inc invested in 171,704 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,323 shares. Moreover, Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca has 0.09% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,298 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 119,624 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 435,031 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.18% or 677,483 shares in its portfolio. 7,305 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 14,143 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600.