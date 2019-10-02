$0.61 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS); Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Shorts Up By 5.19%

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. SYKE’s SI was 1.51M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 1.43 million shares previously. With 144,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s short sellers to cover SYKE’s short positions. The SI to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 97,374 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 EPS $1.40-EPS $1.50; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C; 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sykes Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $400.0 MILLION TO $405.0 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 68% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FROM 74% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BXS’s profit would be $61.42M giving it 11.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, BancorpSouth Bank’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 595,512 shares traded or 43.87% up from the average. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank To Acquire Icon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ BancorpSouth Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXS); 23/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MARK REILEY WILL SERVE AS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S HOUSTON AREA CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q Net $53.5M; 04/05/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 08/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N – MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 23.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.57, from 1.52 in 2019Q1.