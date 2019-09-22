$0.61 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS); Park West Asset Management Has Upped Its Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Holding

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BXS’s profit would be $61.41M giving it 12.05 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, BancorpSouth Bank’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 466,927 shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank To Acquire Icon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.67%, EST. 3.62%; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK TO BUY ICON CAPITAL IN HOUSTON, TX; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, JOHN GREEN WILL BE THE HOUSTON DIVISION PRESIDENT; 06/03/2018 SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC REPORTS 5.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BANCORPSOUTH BANK AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q Net $53.5M; 19/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the BancorpSouth Securities Litigation; 08/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) stake by 1577.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 323,731 shares as Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS)’s stock rose 11.00%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 344,255 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 20,524 last quarter. Biolife Solutions Inc now has $416.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 116,451 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 488,638 shares to 1.08 million valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) stake by 253,082 shares and now owns 46,918 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 3.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 6.36 million shares or 42.53% less from 11.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability stated it has 29,045 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 1,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 13,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 3,085 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 307,672 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 42,200 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 7,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 14,495 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 541,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,020 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Sandler Cap Management holds 0.98% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 867,768 shares.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

