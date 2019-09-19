$-0.60 EPS Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH); Sealed Air (SEE) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 2.60% above currents $41.59 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. See Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $39.0000 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 22,030 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $58.92 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

More notable recent Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spring Bank Announces $20 Million Strategic Debt Financing Agreement with Pontifax Medison Finance – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBPH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SBPH) Share Price Down By 50%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sealed Air: Structural Headwinds, Expensive Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.