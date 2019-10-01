$-0.60 EPS Expected for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH); PROBI AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (PBBIF) Sellers Decreased By 33.33% Their Shorts

PROBI AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:PBBIF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. PBBIF’s SI was 600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 900 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1 days are for PROBI AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:PBBIF)’s short sellers to cover PBBIF’s short positions. It closed at $30.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) to report $-0.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 13.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 5,201 shares traded. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) has declined 62.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SBPH News: 05/03/2018 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBPH); 27/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharm 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 10/04/2018 – SPRING BANK: FULL 24 WK PHASE 2 TRIAL SHOWS ANTI-VIRAL EFFECT; 24/04/2018 – Spring Bank Pharma Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 2; 05/03/2018 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Timothy Clackson to Board; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined Inarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded lnarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 10/04/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Expanded Inarigivir Data from the ACHIEVE Trial to Be Presented at The International Liver Congress™; 14/03/2018 – Spring Bank Announces Presentation of Combined lnarigivir 25 mg and 50 mg 12 and 24 Week ACHIEVE Results Demonstrating Enhanced Anti-Viral Efficacy in HBeAg-Negative Patients

More notable recent Probi AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ASSA ABLOY acquires Placard in Australia – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senator calls for public auction of midband satellite spectrum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Samsung Electronics: Record Earnings On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Probi AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berenberg upgrades Swedish telecoms – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrusion Operating At A Higher Level – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Probi AB engages in the research, development, marketing, and sale of probiotics for food, health, and pharmaceutical companies. The company has market cap of $351.77 million. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Healthcare and Functional Food. It currently has negative earnings. The firm conducts research primarily in the fields of gastrointestinal health, immune system, metabolic syndrome, and stress and performance recovery.

More notable recent Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spring Bank to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spring Bank Announces $20 Million Strategic Debt Financing Agreement with Pontifax Medison Finance – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBPH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company has market cap of $65.34 million. The Company’s SMNH compounds are small divisions of nucleic acids that the firm creates to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus.