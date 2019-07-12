$-0.60 EPS Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS); Shorts at Tecogen (TGEN) Raised By 8.72%

Tecogen Inc (NASDAQ:TGEN) had an increase of 8.72% in short interest. TGEN’s SI was 117,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.72% from 107,800 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Tecogen Inc (NASDAQ:TGEN)’s short sellers to cover TGEN’s short positions. The SI to Tecogen Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 1,013 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has risen 3.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM

Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.96 EPS change or 61.54% from last quarter’s $-1.56 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 93.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.265. About 45,521 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 84.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 01/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Initial Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results From Single Ascending Dose Study Support Advancement; 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Regulus Steps to North and lntercepts 258 Metres With 0.43% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 4.62 g/t Ag (0.68% Cueq) at AntaKori, Peru; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: RGLS4326 Phase I Study on Track; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS); 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 03/05/2018 – Regulus to Provide First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $92.90 million. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Tecogen Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P reported 59,348 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 18,725 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). 617,782 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 46,430 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). 11,344 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Bard Assocs invested in 731,850 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 2,500 shares. 34,967 were reported by Parsons Cap Ri. Moreover, Horrell Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Essex Inv Mngmt Co Limited Co reported 0.29% stake. Herald Invest Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 321,078 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $1.5 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush.