$0.60 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC); PINE CLIFF ENERGY LTD CANADA (PIFYF) Shorts Decreased By 4.16%

PINE CLIFF ENERGY LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. PIFYF’s SI was 400,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 418,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.1069 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. PGC’s profit would be $11.68 million giving it 11.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s analysts see 1.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 9,759 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The firm primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta. The company has market cap of $29.95 million. It also holds interests in natural gas liquids assets in the Sundance, Carstairs, Garrington, and Harmattan areas of Alberta; and natural gas assets in the Cadillac area of Southern Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves were 53,801.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and proved plus probable reserves were 70,935.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability Co owns 19,349 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 31,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 117,459 shares. Legal General Plc reported 3,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated accumulated 34,764 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 901,493 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 19,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American International Gru owns 12,024 shares. Citigroup stated it has 7,767 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 43,146 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 782,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Geode Capital Mgmt has 242,733 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard bought 500 shares worth $13,678.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $546.63 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.