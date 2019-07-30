$0.60 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (OUT); Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised By $6.80 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp acquired 400,000 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Empyrean Capital Partners Lp holds 1.00 million shares with $17.80M value, up from 600,000 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $9.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.53M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) to report $0.60 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. OUT’s profit would be $84.99 million giving it 11.25 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Outfront Media Inc.’s analysts see 114.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 531,429 shares traded. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has risen 28.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OUT News: 26/04/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA WINS BART ADVERTISING FRANCHISE FOR 10.75 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Outfront Media Names Matthew Siegel as Financial Chief; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA REPORTS HIRING OF CFO; 06/03/2018 OUTFRONT Media Partners with the University of Michigan Counseling and Psychological Services, the Steven Schwartzberg Foundation, LOGIC, Glenn Close and Michi and Brandon Marshall on Out-of-Home Mental Health Awareness Campaign; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Announces Hiring Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Aleph Objects taps Made for First OOH Brand Campaign With OUTFRONT Media; 26/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Awarded Long-Term Contract By The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District For Advertising And Digital Communications Platform; 24/05/2018 – OUTFRONT MEDIA SAYS SIEGEL TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ OUTFRONT Media Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OUT); 19/03/2018 – The Body Shop Launches First-Ever U.S. Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign in Partnership with OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm provides advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. It has a 37.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays, which are principally located on the heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under multi-year contracts with municipalities in various cities across the United States and Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Outfront Media had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of OUT in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) on Thursday, January 31 to “Neutral” rating. Imperial Capital upgraded Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) rating on Thursday, June 6. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $2900 target. The stock of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased Kearny Finl Corp Md stake by 902,933 shares to 1.05 million valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dell Technologies Inc stake by 43,604 shares and now owns 442,296 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

