$0.60 EPS Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO); Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased Its Mondelez Intl (Call) (MDLZ) Stake

Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report $0.60 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. NVO’s profit would be $1.43B giving it 20.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Novo Nordisk A/S’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (MDLZ) stake by 36.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 29,400 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 50,400 shares with $2.52M value, down from 79,800 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) now has $78.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $116.42 billion. It operates in two divisions, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..