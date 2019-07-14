$0.60 EPS Expected for MPLX LP (MPLX); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Its Metlife (MET) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 90.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 9,015 shares with $384,000 value, down from 93,000 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation

Analysts expect MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report $0.60 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. MPLX’s profit would be $476.61 million giving it 13.51 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, MPLX LP’s analysts see -1.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.30 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $25.75 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 5 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MPLX LP had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX LP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 8,950 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.32% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Brookfield Asset invested in 7.85 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Westover Advsrs Limited Company has 0.23% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 13,566 shares. Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 283,537 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 436 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 43,109 shares. 8.84M are held by Harvest Fund Ltd Llc. Signaturefd Lc reported 5,700 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 566,829 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ameritas Inv reported 45,500 shares. Captrust Advsrs has 33,970 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fairfield Bush And owns 19,658 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

