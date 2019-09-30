$0.60 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI); GATEKEEPER SYS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (GKPRF) Shorts Decreased By 44.83%

GATEKEEPER SYS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:GKPRF) had a decrease of 44.83% in short interest. GKPRF’s SI was 16,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 44.83% from 29,000 shares previously. With 8,000 avg volume, 2 days are for GATEKEEPER SYS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:GKPRF)’s short sellers to cover GKPRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1279 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. MCRI’s profit would be $10.83 million giving it 17.24 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 37,455 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile applications primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $11.23 million. The firm offers mobile digital video recorders , body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Traffic Infraction Management System, a Web based portal to store, process, and track stop arm violations; and G4 Viewer Plus incident management software, a video management software.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $746.93 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 22.37 P/E ratio. The company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.54 million shares or 1.35% less from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

