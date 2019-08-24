$-0.60 EPS Expected for Elastic N.V. (ESTC); Dover (DOV)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) to report $-0.60 EPS on September, 4.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Elastic N.V.’s analysts see 27.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 1.34M shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dover Corp (DOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 263 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 206 reduced and sold equity positions in Dover Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 121.09 million shares, down from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dover Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 174 Increased: 165 New Position: 98.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $220.70 million for 14.40 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 21.56 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 9.26% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation for 29,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 90,000 shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has 4.43% invested in the company for 865,966 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 217,796 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elastic has $13500 highest and $7500 lowest target. $105.17’s average target is 30.73% above currents $80.45 stock price. Elastic had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ESTC in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) rating on Wednesday, August 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11200 target.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.