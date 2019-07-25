$-0.60 EPS Expected for Dillard's, Inc. (DDS); Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (URGN) Shorts Down By 0.58%

Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. URGN’s SI was 1.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 1.03 million shares previously. With 151,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN)’s short sellers to cover URGN’s short positions. The SI to Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 8.21%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 165,670 shares traded. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 36.28% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 15/03/2018 UroGen Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr $2.14; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA UGN-101 PHASE 3 INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED CR 59%; 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma; 15/05/2018 – UroGen Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 26/03/2018 – UroGen Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.’s analysts see -121.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 578,032 shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. The company has market cap of $668.24 million. The Company’s lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $57 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 4,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 44,867 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 12,546 shares. 1.87M were reported by Blackrock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 24,277 shares stake. Gradient Limited Co holds 380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 30,412 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 1.18 million shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Grace White New York reported 37,950 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 111,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 1.62M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 6,600 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp accumulated 1,673 shares.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity. Shares for $45,488 were bought by CONNOR ROBERT C on Saturday, May 18.

