$0.59 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN); GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Had 9 Bulls

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 20 after the close.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 29.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. URBN’s profit would be $57.80M giving it 9.38 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s analysts see 90.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 982,950 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR

Among 10 analysts covering GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. GoDaddy had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of GDDY in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GDDY in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. JMP Securities maintained GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) rating on Thursday, February 21. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $93 target. Raymond James maintained GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $8500 target. See GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) latest ratings:

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.41 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 206.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 1.22M shares traded. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has risen 0.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GDDY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ GoDaddy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDDY); 07/05/2018 – Fjarde AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits GoDaddy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, GODADDY IS RAISING ITS UNLEVERED FREE CASH OUTLOOK TO $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF $138, UP 5.8% YEAR OVER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY 1Q EPS 2C; 20/05/2018 – GODADDY REPORTS PROPOSED SHR SALE BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – “Let’s Do This” – GoDaddy Reveals Danica’s Final Ride; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS OF $783.1 MLN, UP 25.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY NAMES BETSY RAFAEL AS CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qs Investors has invested 0.06% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 68,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). M&T National Bank & Trust has 6,945 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 137,273 shares. Huntington State Bank has 550 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 13,274 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 531,581 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 102,684 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 22,763 shares.