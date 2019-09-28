$0.59 EPS Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU); AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (AGPYF) Sellers Decreased By 13.16% Their Shorts

AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:AGPYF) had a decrease of 13.16% in short interest. AGPYF’s SI was 1.35M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.16% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13466 days are for AGILE PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:AGPYF)’s short sellers to cover AGPYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.18% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. SU’s profit would be $918.23 million giving it 13.43 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $49.32 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel, property investment, and environmental protection businesses in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 32.60 million square meters in 46 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It has a 3.9 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings.