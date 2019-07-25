$-0.59 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL); Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered By $353,684 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 63.89% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 96.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 2,181 shares traded. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) has declined 13.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGL News: 29/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 15/05/2018 – Sol-Gel Technologies 1Q EPS 39c

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 3,049 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 43,596 shares with $5.10M value, down from 46,645 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 4.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company has market cap of $187.66 million. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,908 shares to 11,894 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) stake by 4,050 shares and now owns 48,334 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironsides Asset holds 5,685 shares. Howard Management reported 210,070 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Argent holds 49,949 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank has invested 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scotia reported 0.82% stake. Winslow Asset owns 72,792 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 226,036 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Res invested 8.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). King Luther Capital invested in 906,496 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Strategic Serv holds 42,141 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP reported 4,394 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 8.90M shares. Dillon & Associate Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,705 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,110 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.28 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

