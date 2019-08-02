$0.59 EPS Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK); Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 12 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 19 trimmed and sold holdings in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.80 million shares, down from 5.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.72% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. RICK’s profit would be $5.72 million giving it 6.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -6.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 43,169 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 07/03/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 10/05/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 09/03/2018 – RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Rick Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $156.60 million. It operates in two divisions, Nightclubs and Bombshells. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.57 million shares or 5.79% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 471,475 shares. 5,780 are owned by American Grp Inc Inc. 19,982 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. 9,465 were reported by Parametric Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 62,905 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon invested in 75,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 17,998 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 1,049 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt has 103,790 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 32,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap has invested 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 14,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Group Limited Co accumulated 37,476 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 88,415 shares traded. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $224.67 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.