$-0.59 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT); Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased By $966,438 Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 14,643 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 250,875 shares with $16.74 million value, up from 236,232 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 213,946 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 28.05% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Editas Medicine, Inc.’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 424,380 shares traded. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has declined 37.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EDIT News: 03/05/2018 – Editas Medicine 1Q Loss/Shr 67c; 18/05/2018 – Editas Medicine Reports Data Demonstrating Subretinal Injection of EDIT-101 Well-tolerated in Non-human Primates; 21/04/2018 – DJ Editas Medicine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDIT); 03/05/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $359 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Editas Presenting at Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC – ALEXIS BORISY AND JOHN MENDLEIN, STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD; 18/05/2018 – Editas Medicine: To File Investigational New Drug Application for EDIT-101 by Mid-2018; 06/03/2018 – Editas Medicine 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 14/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC EDIT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $28; 06/03/2018 EDITAS 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Fgl Hldgs stake by 793,833 shares to 1.01 million valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 509,527 shares and now owns 12,750 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

