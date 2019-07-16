$0.59 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT); HEIDELBERGERCEMENT AG ORDINARY SHARES G (HLBZF) SI Increased By 4.55%

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CLDT’s profit would be $27.48M giving it 7.81 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Chatham Lodging Trust’s analysts see 73.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 144,909 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%

HEIDELBERGERCEMENT AG ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) had an increase of 4.55% in short interest. HLBZF’s SI was 409,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.55% from 391,200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 682 days are for HEIDELBERGERCEMENT AG ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s short sellers to cover HLBZF’s short positions. It closed at $74.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.89 billion. The Company’s cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company has market cap of $858.80 million. The firm owns interests in 134 hotels totaling 18,341 rooms/suites, comprised of 39 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 5,843 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. It has a 29.36 P/E ratio.