$0.59 EPS Expected for Cerner (CERN); Fairpointe Capital Has Raised By $13.71 Million Its Magna International (MGA) Stake

Analysts expect Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.51% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CERN’s profit would be $187.85 million giving it 29.06 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Cerner Corporation’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Magna International (MGA) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 279,847 shares as Magna International (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.32M shares with $65.65 million value, up from 1.04M last quarter. Magna International now has $16.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 496,419 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.84 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 37.89 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 11.02% above currents $68.58 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Friday, August 23 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 10.