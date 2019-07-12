$-0.59 EPS Expected for Bloom Energy (BE); Socket Mobile (SCKT) SI Decreased By 46.41%

Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) had a decrease of 46.41% in short interest. SCKT’s SI was 19,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 46.41% from 36,200 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s short sellers to cover SCKT’s short positions. The SI to Socket Mobile Inc’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.1282 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1909. About 1,624 shares traded. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) has declined 10.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCKT News: 12/03/2018 Socket Mobile Reports Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Socket Mobile Reports Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 42.16% from last quarter’s $-1.02 EPS. After having $-0.80 EPS previously, Bloom Energy Corporation’s analysts see -26.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 1.09 million shares traded. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.14 million. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It currently has negative earnings. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications.

