$0.59 EPS Expected for Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA); Jabil Circuit Has 0.82 Sentiment

Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 110 funds opened new and increased positions, while 134 sold and trimmed stakes in Jabil Circuit Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 143.07 million shares, up from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Jabil Circuit Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 112 Increased: 71 New Position: 39.

Analysts expect Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 5,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. BITA’s profit would be $41.40M giving it 4.85 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s analysts see 136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 281,002 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 51.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight”.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $803.41 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. holds 20.3% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. for 19.09 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 2.68 million shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.72% invested in the company for 737,900 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 1.06% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 279,970 shares.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 773,089 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It has a 28.52 P/E ratio. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services.