$0.59 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL); GRILLED CHEESE TRUCK COMMON (GRLD) Shorts Up By 5.56%

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 52.03% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. AXL’s profit would be $66.35M giving it 5.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 63.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 934,130 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 2 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AAM Names Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Award Winners – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv stated it has 0.11% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strategic Advisors Lc stated it has 0.23% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 22,986 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 3.81 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Geode Management invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 157,375 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 785,656 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Moody Bankshares Trust Division owns 470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Redwood Management Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Burney has 95,338 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 85,126 shares. 1,322 are held by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.