$0.59 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL); 2 Analysts Covering Ferro (FOE)

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 52.03% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. AXL’s profit would be $66.35 million giving it 5.27 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 63.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 711,892 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferro Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. See Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $21 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $23 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $19 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 357 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,973 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 31,114 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 766,806 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Atria Ltd holds 0.04% or 35,389 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 113,989 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Sib Ltd Llc stated it has 126,666 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank Trust holds 0% or 273 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 6,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 184,443 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 75,302 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited has invested 0.23% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blucora Inc (BCOR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opko Health Inc. (OPK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$15.44, Is It Time To Put American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sunrun Inc (RUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 220,576 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 02/05/2018 – Ferro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 9; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Shareholders Booked A 27% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Ferro Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 366,374 shares. 62,871 were accumulated by Amer Grp Incorporated. Comerica State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 82,709 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 31,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 89 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 78,527 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 72,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 25,500 shares stake. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 980,486 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0.08% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 483,353 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 645,479 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 135,391 shares. 4.01M were reported by Luminus Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Jennison Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 3.29 million shares. Wilen Corporation stated it has 209,556 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9. SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $39,750 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.