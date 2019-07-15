$0.59 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF); Ffbw (FFBW) Sellers Increased By 325.86% Their Shorts

Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) had an increase of 325.86% in short interest. FFBW’s SI was 24,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 325.86% from 5,800 shares previously. With 19,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW)’s short sellers to cover FFBW’s short positions. The SI to Ffbw Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 502 shares traded. FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.32% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. GOLF’s profit would be $44.60 million giving it 11.23 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 45,207 shares traded. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 6.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.59 BLN TO $1.62 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $225 MLN TO $235 MLN IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS $41.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Declares Dividend of 13c; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales on Constant Currency Basis up 1.3%-3.2; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $225M TO $235M, EST. $231.3M; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales $1.59B-$1.62B; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $77.1M

Among 2 analysts covering Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acushnet Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 4.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

More notable recent Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.