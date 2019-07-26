$-0.59 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (TWOU); AGRITEK HOLDINGS (AGTK) Shorts Decreased By 21.42%

AGRITEK HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:AGTK) had a decrease of 21.42% in short interest. AGTK’s SI was 83,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.42% from 106,000 shares previously. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.21. About 24,082 shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 59.46% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, 2U, Inc.’s analysts see 90.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 505,625 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer

Agritek Holdings, Inc. offers various services and products to the medicinal marijuana sector in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 million. It distributes hemp based nutritional products; and provides solutions for electronically processing merchant transactions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners.

Among 8 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 2U had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, February 26.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The company's integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

