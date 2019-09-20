$0.58 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain (IRM); Shellback Capital LP Increased Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake By $8.42 Million

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.45% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. IRM’s profit would be $166.51 million giving it 13.86 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s analysts see 7.41% EPS growth. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 15.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Shellback Capital Lp increased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 46.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 183,049 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 572,812 shares with $26.39M value, up from 389,763 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.32M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 26.16 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold Iron Mountain Incorporated shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 3.70M shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 19,949 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 21,482 shares. Sun Life Financial invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 138,975 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 0.18% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). M&T Bancorp owns 50,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 20.66 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,893 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 59,923 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moors Cabot invested in 13,372 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $54.33’s average target is 26.38% above currents $42.99 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 6 analyst reports since June 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 25. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Playags Inc stake by 29,044 shares to 95,956 valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 45,695 shares and now owns 90,705 shares. Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I was reduced too.