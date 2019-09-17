$0.58 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ); Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shorts Increased By 0.72%

Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. DRI’s SI was 7.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 7.07M shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 5 days are for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI)’s short sellers to cover DRI’s short positions. The SI to Darden Restaurants Inc’s float is 5.78%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 1.27M shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Analysts expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. IVZ’s profit would be $272.50M giving it 7.43 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Invesco Ltd.’s analysts see -10.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 4.66M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 15/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Holding(s) in Company; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold Invesco Ltd. shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 81,482 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability accumulated 617 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 77,655 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 12,329 shares. Schroder accumulated 31,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 1.52 million shares. Rampart Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd owns 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 7,200 shares. 135,549 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Gargoyle Inv Advisor reported 1.51% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Barclays Pcl invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Common Retirement Fund owns 743,300 shares. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership invested 1.38% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, firms, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Among 5 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 23.04% above currents $17.23 stock price. Invesco had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $21 target. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, May 13.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.71’s average target is 0.63% above currents $126.91 stock price. Darden had 35 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 20. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Maxim Group maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.59 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 80,915 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.9% stake. Transamerica Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nomura reported 6,700 shares stake. Mason Street Lc invested in 17,539 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 79,099 are held by Quantitative Management Ltd Co. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 56,816 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 392,021 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 28,341 shares stake. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 92,859 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 504,312 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 14,612 shares.