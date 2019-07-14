$0.58 EPS Expected for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES); Clearsign Combustion (CLIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Clearsign Combustion Corp (CLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 6 decreased and sold stock positions in Clearsign Combustion Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.89 million shares, up from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clearsign Combustion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. HEES’s profit would be $20.75 million giving it 11.93 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s analysts see 45.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 180,565 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company has market cap of $990.32 million. The firm rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold H&E Equipment Services, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Llc has 0.05% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Kbc Gp Nv owns 15,751 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Parametric Associate Limited Com has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 1.83 million shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated holds 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 2,200 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 17,953 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Unknown-based Mckinley Mgmt Llc Delaware has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 2,694 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 32,656 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Co. 17,200 are held by Strs Ohio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 49,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $35.78 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 1.15% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation for 1.67 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc owns 79,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 78,230 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,241 shares.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 46,449 shares traded. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) has declined 54.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CLIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearsign Combustion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLIR); 14/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corp Appoints Susanne Meline to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss $9.68M; 14/03/2018 ClearSign Combustion Corporation Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Results; 21/03/2018 – ClearSign Announces Completion of Follow-On Project for Aera Energy; 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss/Shr 63c; 11/05/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

