$0.57 EPS Expected for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH); Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted By $23.54 Million Its Visa (V) Stake

Analysts expect Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ULH’s profit would be $16.18 million giving it 10.22 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -18.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 122,201 shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 17.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 136,076 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 936,076 shares with $162.46M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $389.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 11.05% above currents $174 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17500 target. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies reinitiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased First Data Corp New stake by 6.14 million shares to 6.69M valued at $181.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 815,437 shares and now owns 940,000 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 1.92% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kings Point Mngmt holds 7,431 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,944 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 14,532 shares. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability holds 1.28% or 137,240 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Communication reported 339,306 shares. Hhr Asset Limited owns 247,573 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 619,549 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.88% or 72,403 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Ltd Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,067 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,059 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.33% or 54,955 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has 57,990 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Universal Logistics Reports $36 Million Settlement For Accident Involving “Marginal Driver” – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Announces Preliminary Results of 600K Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $661.34 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.